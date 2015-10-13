© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Democrats' Presidential Debate; Beer Company Merger

By Korva Coleman
Published October 13, 2015 at 10:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What To Watch For At Democrats' First Debate.

-- King Of Beers: SABMiller Agrees In Principle To Merger With Budweiser Brewer.

And here are more early headlines:

Russian Missile Likely Brought Down Jet Over Eastern Ukraine. ( CNN)

Iran's Parliament OK's Nuclear Accord With 6 World Powers. ( New York Times)

Cleanup Continues From South Carolina Flooding. ( The State)

Flint, Mich. Lawmakers Approve Funding To Reconnect To Detroit Water. ( MLive.com)

Former Mexican Governor Shot, Wounded. ( La Prensa)

Lawmakers In Vanuatu Pardon Themselves For Corruption Convictions. ( ABC Online)

Playboy Magazine Won't Publish Nude Photos Anymore. ( New York Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
