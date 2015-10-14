Art Collector Donates His Paintings, But You Wouldn't Know It From The Walls

For nearly two decades, Henry Bloch – the ‘H’ in H&R Block – and his wife Marion, collected what they described as “pretty pictures” — mostly French impressionist works by the likes of Degas, Matisse and Monet.

Nearly 30 of these paintings filled the walls of their Mission Hills, Kansas, home. As Laura Spencer from Here & Now contributor KCUR in Kansas City reports, they are not there now – but you wouldn’t know it by looking.

Guest

Laura Spencer, arts and culture reporter for KCUR in Kansas City, Kansas. She tweets @lauraspencer.

