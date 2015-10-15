Top Stories: Some U.S. Troops To Stay In Afghanistan; Baltimore Protest
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S. Will Keep More Troops In Afghanistan Than Planned.
-- Breaking Up City Hall Sit-In, Baltimore Police Arrest 12 Demonstrators.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Will Send Some Troops To Cameroon To Monitor Islamist Groups. ( VOA)
Studies Suggest Ebola May Linger In Semen. ( NBC)
Kentucky Gov. Told To Review Altered Marriage Licenses From Kentucky Clerk. ( AP)
Utah To Argue It Can Cut Planned Parenthood Funding. ( Deseret News)
Myanmar Signs Truce With 8 Rebel Groups, Others Refuse. ( AFP)
Kansas City Royals Advance To Baseball's ALCS. ( Bleacher Report)
Bear Killed In Russia's Far East After Walking Into Mall. ( ABC Online)
