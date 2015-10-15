Top Stories: Some U.S. Troops To Stay In Afghanistan; Baltimore Protest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Will Keep More Troops In Afghanistan Than Planned.



-- Breaking Up City Hall Sit-In, Baltimore Police Arrest 12 Demonstrators.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Will Send Some Troops To Cameroon To Monitor Islamist Groups. ( VOA)

Studies Suggest Ebola May Linger In Semen. ( NBC)

Kentucky Gov. Told To Review Altered Marriage Licenses From Kentucky Clerk. ( AP)

Utah To Argue It Can Cut Planned Parenthood Funding. ( Deseret News)

Myanmar Signs Truce With 8 Rebel Groups, Others Refuse. ( AFP)

Kansas City Royals Advance To Baseball's ALCS. ( Bleacher Report)

Bear Killed In Russia's Far East After Walking Into Mall. ( ABC Online)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.