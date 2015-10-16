WATCH: Politicians Usually Kiss Kids, London's Boris Johnson Tackles 'Em

Politicians are notorious for using kids as political pawns. Think of all the baby kissing that presidential candidates do.

The Mayor of London, however, apparently didn't get the memo.

Boris Johnson was playing touch rugby while on a trade visit to Japan on Thursday, when he tackled a 10-year-old boy:

Johnson said sorry but as the BBC points out, this is looking like a yearly tradition for him. A year ago, he tripped a kid during a "friendly" soccer match in front of City Hall.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.