© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Politicians Usually Kiss Kids, London's Boris Johnson Tackles 'Em

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 16, 2015 at 9:05 AM EDT
A combination photo shows London's Mayor Boris Johnson colliding with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby.
A combination photo shows London's Mayor Boris Johnson colliding with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby.

Politicians are notorious for using kids as political pawns. Think of all the baby kissing that presidential candidates do.

The Mayor of London, however, apparently didn't get the memo.

Boris Johnson was playing touch rugby while on a trade visit to Japan on Thursday, when he tackled a 10-year-old boy:

Johnson said sorry but as the BBC points out, this is looking like a yearly tradition for him. A year ago, he tripped a kid during a "friendly" soccer match in front of City Hall.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta