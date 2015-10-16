WATCH: Stanford Wide Receiver Makes 'Catch Of The Year'

Catching a touchdown pass is impressive.

Hauling in a 50-yard throw while under smothering defensive coverage by pinning the ball to the defender's back as you tumble to the ground? That's something else.

"Utterly incredible," was how one commentator described Stanford wide receiver Francis Owusu's catch during the Thursday night college football showdown. Twitter also blew up with praise for the play.

That was Francis Owusu of Stanford and Oaks Christian with the catch of the year. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 16, 2015

Are you kidding me?! I hope you're still awake, because Stanford's Francis Owusu just delivered the unquestioned catch of the year. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) October 16, 2015

But perhaps the best reaction to the catch came from Stanford coach David Shaw, whose team won the game 56-35.

The catch harkened back to a nearly identical play in 2006 by Alabama wide receiver Tyrone Prothro, which earned him an ESPY award for best play.

Check out the similarities for yourself and be grateful for how far TV quality has come.

