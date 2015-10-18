More Than A Year After Near Fatal Injuries, Tracy Morgan Returns To SNL

Tracy Morgan made his return to comedy official Saturday as he returned to host Saturday Night Live, some 16 months after being seriously injured in a deadly car crash.

"I'm back. It feels so good to be here. You may have seen on the news I was in a terrible car accident a year ago. It was awful. But it also showed me how much love and support I have in this world," Morgan said during the show.

The comic, in his first extended television appearance since the accident, even made light of the incident in the show's opening monologue saying that people were wondering if he regained full mental sharpness after the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.

"People were wondering, 'Can he speak? Does he have 100-percent mental capacity?' But the truth is I never did. I may even be a few [IQ ] points higher now."

In one sketch Morgan was reunited with his 30 Rock co-stars Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer. Morgan also brought back two of his familiar Saturday Night Live characters Brian Fellow, an animal expert and Astronaut Jones.

In June 2014, a Wal-Mart truck going 20 mph over the speed limit in New Jersey rear-ended the limo van carrying Morgan and his party. The crash killed Morgan's friend, fellow comedian known as "Jimmy Mack," and injured four other passengers, including Morgan.

As the Two-Way reported, Morgan settled his lawsuit with Wal-Mart in May.

Another familiar face to SNL made a return appearance Saturday. Larry David was in what is likely the show's most memorable sketch, a mock of last week's CNN Democratic presidential debate. David impersonated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

You can see the entire sketch here:

