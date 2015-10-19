© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jim Webb Flirts With An Independent Bid

By Jessica Taylor
Published October 19, 2015 at 6:53 PM EDT
Democratic presidential candidate and former Virginia Sen. Jim Webb listens during the CNN Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas on Oct. 13.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Virginia Sen. Jim Webb listens during the CNN Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas on Oct. 13.

Democratic presidential candidate Jim Webb announced Monday he is considering running for the White House as an independent instead.

The moderate former Virginia senator has struggled to gain traction in a field that's so far been dominated by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the surprisingly strong performance from Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Webb is set to discuss his plans and his candidacy so far in a press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Washington.

Webb's difficulty at finding a space in the current party was on display in last week's presidential debate — he spent most of the evening complaining he wasn't getting enough time (he only spoke for 15 minutes per NPR's count, compared with about 30 minutes for both Clinton and Sanders) or asked enough questions. His protests were parodied to perfection by Alec Baldwin on this past weekend's Saturday Night Live.

The centrist may have been at home in his party a decade ago, but it was evident during the debate that much of the Democratic Party had moved much further to the left than Webb was comfortable with. He's conservative on gun rights; supports coal energy, offshore drilling and the Keystone XL pipeline, and also had to explain his past opposition to affirmative action. He also served in the Reagan administration as secretary of the Navy.

The one-term senator's national support is negligible — he averages just over 1 percent nationally — and he has made only a handful of campaign trips to early states. Still, if he runs as an independent, it could have an impact in his home state. Virginia is a swing state and is expected to be close again next November. And any division in support could impact the outcome for Democrats.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor is a political reporter with NPR based in Washington, DC, covering elections and breaking news out of the White House and Congress. Her reporting can be heard and seen on a variety of NPR platforms, from on air to online. For more than a decade, she has reported on and analyzed House and Senate elections and is a contributing author to the 2020 edition of The Almanac of American Politicsand is a senior contributor to The Cook Political Report.
See stories by Jessica Taylor