Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. And Big Ben is getting old. And at 156 years old, London's famous clock is slowing down, chiming a whole six seconds behind schedule. Fixing water erosion and cracks could silence its chimes for three years. Still, Big Ben's unauthorized Twitter account is keeping time, typing out B-O-N-Gs on the hour - bong, bong, bong, bong, bong, bong. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.