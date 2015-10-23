© 2020 WFAE
Big Game Hunters Still Making Headlines

Published October 23, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protesters hold pictures of Cecil the Lion as they stand in front of the Department of Interior building to protest against the importing of wild game killed as trophies August 5, 2015 in Washington, DC. Peta is calling on the Fish and Wildlife Service to take steps to end cruel trophy hunting by listing lions as a threatened species and banning the importation of their heads, tails, and skins into the U.S. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
This summer we learned of the death of Cecil the lion in the name of trophy hunting. What seemed unimaginable to so many is actually a fairly common practice.

In the wake of Cecil’s death, many airlines have banned the transport of game trophies, including Delta airlines, which is being sued by a hunter.

The recent killing of a massive bull elephant in Zimbabwe and the poisoning of other elephants have also sparked outrage.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Vicki Croke, host of WBUR’s The Wild Life, about the world of big game hunting and the animals being killed.


