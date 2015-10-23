© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can Open Source Be Traced To The 17th-Century?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published October 23, 2015 at 9:28 AM EDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Open Source World

About Clay Shirky's TED Talk

New media expert Clay Shirky explains how the ideas behind open source have been used for centuries: from the Enlightenment to the digital era.

About Clay Shirky

NYU professor Clay Shirky studies the effects of the Internet on society. He's the author of Here Comes Everybody: The Power of Organizing Without Organizations and Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff