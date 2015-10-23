How Did The World Wide Web Start?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Open Source World

About Sir Tim Berners-Lee's TED Talk

In the 1980s, scientists at a nuclear research lab in Switzerland were asking how they could share and collaborate on massive, complex projects. Tim Berners-Lee, then a contractor, answered by inventing the World Wide Web.

About Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Sir Tim Berners-Lee is the director of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), which maintains standards for the Web and continues to refine its design. He's the 3Com Founders Professor of Engineering at MIT, with a joint appointment in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). He is also a professor in the Electronics and Computer Science Department at the University of Southampton, UK.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.