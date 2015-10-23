Kansas City Public Library Lobs Ball At Toronto Public Library And They Hit Back
Fans involved in the baseball playoff series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals seemed under control — until the gauntlet was thrown by the Kansas City Public Library.
The library posted a photo on Twitter of three books stacked so that when you read down the stack, it left a message:
Some #bookspinepoetry for our friends @BlueJays & @torontolibrary #TaketheCrown #GoRoyals #ALCS pic.twitter.com/Zj5ZvhFljv— KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) October 20, 2015
But then, the Toronto Public Library responded and the conversation continued:
Well played @KCLibrary but we've got a way with words too. 'Til tomorrow! @BlueJays #ComeTOgether #GoJaysGo pic.twitter.com/qED5PFp95t— Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) October 21, 2015
Amazing job,@BlueJays!!!! That brings us to Round 2 of #bookspinepoetry @KCLibrary @BlueJays #ComeTogether pic.twitter.com/VRCg1ewZcw— Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) October 21, 2015
’Tis but a flesh wound! Next game... #TaketheCrown #GoRoyals #bookspinepoetry @torontolibrary @bluejays pic.twitter.com/wg3yqoxApM— KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) October 21, 2015