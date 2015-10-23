© 2020 WFAE
Kansas City Public Library Lobs Ball At Toronto Public Library And They Hit Back

By David Greene
Published October 23, 2015 at 6:48 AM EDT

Fans involved in the baseball playoff series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals seemed under control — until the gauntlet was thrown by the Kansas City Public Library.

The library posted a photo on Twitter of three books stacked so that when you read down the stack, it left a message:

But then, the Toronto Public Library responded and the conversation continued:

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
