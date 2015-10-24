Fresh Air Weekend: Sarah Silverman; 'Bridge Of Spies'; 'The Living Bird'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sarah Silverman Opens Up About Depression, Comedy And Troublemaking:Throughout her life, comedian Sarah Silverman has experienced varying degrees of depression, which she likens to a "chemical change." She plays a profoundly depressed woman in the film I Smile Back.

'Bridge Of Spies' Offers A Fresh, Measured Take On The Cold War:Tom Hanks plays an American attorney charged with defending a captured Soviet spy in Steven Spielberg's latest film. Critic John Powers calls Bridge of Spiesa "highly entertaining new thriller."

Flights Of Fancy: Exploring The Songs And Pathways Of 'The Living Bird': Wildlife photographer Gerrit Vyn and essayist Scott Weidensaul share bird calls and discuss some of the remarkable abilities of birds. Both men contributed to a new book about North American birds.

