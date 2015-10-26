Is There A Techie Voting Block In Silicon Valley?

San Franciscans go to the polls next week. There are five candidates running to unseat incumbent Mayor Ed Lee. But the most contested issues on the ballot have to do with housing – or the lack of it – in the city.

It’s an issue of importance to the tens of thousands of young tech workers who have flooded San Francisco in recent years looking for affordable places to live. Are the new arrivals to the city likely to affect the outcome of the results?

Rachael Myrow from Here & Now contributor KQED in San Francisco set out to answer that question.

Guest

Rachael Myrow, reporter with KQED. She tweets @rachaelmyrow.

