UAW And GM Reach Agreement, Avoiding Strike

United Auto Workers members will vote Wednesday on a tentative deal the union reached with General Motors late yesterday. The deal includes “significant gains and job security protections,” according to a union statement, though not many details were released.

The deal comes after GM last week posted a record $3.1 billion in adjusted operating profits for July-September of this year, beating analysts’ expectations. Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses this with CBS business analyst Jill Schlesinger.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, news business analyst at CBS. She tweets @jillonmoney.

