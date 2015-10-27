Top Stories: Tentative Budget Deal Reached; Quake Relief In Afghanistan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- White House And GOP Congressional Leaders Reach Budget Deal.

-- After Earthquake In Afghanistan, A Complicated Rescue Mission.

-- Turkey's Jets Fire On Syrian Kurds Allied With U.S. Against ISIS.

-- Mets Fans Eye Daniel Murphy's Hitting As World Series Starts Today.

And here are more early headlines:

Woman In Deadly Okla. Parade Crash Held On $1 Million Bail. ( The Oklahoman)

Qualified Refugee Athletes Can Compete In 2016 Olympic Games. ( AP)

U.N. Says 120,000 Syrians Displaced After Russia Starts Airstrikes. ( Reuters)

Indonesian Leader Cuts Short U.S. Trip To Deal With Pollution At Home. ( ABC Online)

Study Finds Persian Gulf Could See Intolerable Heat By 2100. ( New York Times)

Inaugural World Indigenous Games Underway In Brazil. ( Al Jazeera)

