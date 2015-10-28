© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Third GOP Debate In 100 Words (And 3 Video Clips)

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 28, 2015 at 10:21 PM EDT
Marco Rubio (right) and Jeb Bush argue a point during the CNBC Republican presidential debate at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo., on Wednesday.
Marco Rubio (right) and Jeb Bush argue a point during the CNBC Republican presidential debate at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo., on Wednesday.

The third GOP debate was a heavyweight match but with quick footwork and well-orchestrated jabs that were responded to with masterful cross-counters. The surprise? Trump wasn't the only one punching. Bush went after Rubio for missing Senate votes. Kasich said Trump's platform was "fantasy." In a recurring theme, Cruz attacked the media and the CNBC moderator. Carson, who's been rising in the polls, stayed above the fray. The candidates also staked out real positions: Cruz vowed to eliminate the IRS. Trump called gun-free zones "a catastrophe." Carson proposed a cut to all government subsidies. Here are the three must-watch bouts:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the third Republican presidential debate of the 2016 race Wednesday night. Our friends at It's All Politics have wall-to-wall coverage .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta