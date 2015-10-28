Top Stories: S.C. Deputy's Role In School Incident Reviewed; Royals Win

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- VW Reports First Quarterly Loss In This Century At $1.8 Billion.



-- A Long Night In Kansas City: World Series Game 1 In Numbers And Images.

-- S.C. Sheriff Will Decide Deputy's Future With Department.

And here are more early headlines:

Bipartisan Budget Deal Gets Vote In The House Today. ( The Hill)

Republicans Expected To Vote For Paul Ryan As Speaker Candidate. ( New York Times)

Aid Hasn't Reached Many Quake Survivors In Afghanistan, Pakistan. ( Guardian)

House Votes To Support Controversial Export-Import Bank. ( Wall Street Journal)

Former Speaker Hastert Expected To Plead Guilty To Federal Charges. ( Chicago Tribune)

Math Scores Fall On National Test Of 4th And 8th Graders. ( USA Today)

NTSB Calls For Mandatory Tire Safety Recall Program. ( Detroit News)

