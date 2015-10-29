© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spot A Yeti While Climbing? Here's What To Do

By Renee Montagne
Published October 29, 2015 at 5:46 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. It's a lot more likely you will spot a yeti this Halloween than in its legendary Himalayan habitat. Still, our government wants you to be prepared. In 1959, the American Embassy in Nepal issued instructions for mountain climbers hoping to spot a yeti. Get a permit. Take a photograph. Don't shoot. And turn over everything to Nepalese authorities. For more tips on yeti expeditions, go to the full memo at the National Archives. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
See stories by Renee Montagne