Top Stories: Royals Take Game 2 In World Series; Shell Reports Huge Loss

By Korva Coleman
Published October 29, 2015 at 7:38 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shell Reports $7.4 Billion Loss, Blaming Low Oil And Gas Prices.

-- Cueto's Complete Domination: World Series Game 2 In Numbers And Images.

-- One-Child No More: China Ends Decades Old Restriction.

And here are more early headlines:

Ryan About To Become House Speaker. ( New York Times)

New International Talks On Syria Will Include Iran. ( BBC)

China, U.S. To Talk About Navigation In South China Sea. ( Reuters)

Congress Gives Railroads 3 More Years To Install Safety Devices. ( Chicago Tribune)

South Korean Ferry Operator Jailed For 7 Years Over Disaster. ( Guardian)

Greece Saves Dozens Of Migrants From Capsized Boat. ( New York Times)

Report: Australia Accused Of Paying Smugglers To Take Migrants Elsewhere. ( Amnesty International)

U.S. Marshals Searching For Armed Kentucky Suspect In Tennessee. ( CBS)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
