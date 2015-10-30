Top Stories: Senate Passes Budget Agreement; World Series Tonight

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iranian-American Is Reportedly Arrested At Tehran Airport.

-- Doing More With Less: How The Mets Found Success In Youth, Discipline And Luck.



And here are more early headlines:

Senate Approves Budget Agreement, Sends Bill To President. ( USA Today)

Armed Suspect Sought In 2 States Is Shot And Killed In Kentucky. ( NBC)

Doctors Without Borders Rejects Saudi Denial Of Yemen Hospital Bombing. ( MSF)

China, Japan, South Korea To Hold Joint Summit This Weekend. ( VOA)

Coast Guards Of 8 Arctic Nations To Sign Cooperation Pact. ( Radio Canada International)

Rocket Attack In Iraq Kills Several Iranian Opposition Members. ( RFE/RL)

Hawaii Still Under High Surf Warning. ( NWS)

Toilet Paper Makers In Chile Accused Of Price Fixing. ( AFP)

Penn. Police Shooting At Downed, Wayward Blimp To Deflate It. ( AP)

