A Think Tank Analyst Wants To Fight Putin

We are used to seeing Russian President Vladimir Putin shirtless on horseback, toting a rifle, easily taking down martial arts opponents. Well, a think tank analyst says Putin’s carefully crafted image is phony and affects how the rest of the world responds to his actions.

The analyst Benjamin Wittes is challenging Putin to a fight, any time, any place — where the Russian leader can’t have him arrested. While the challenge may be in jest, it has serious undertones.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Wittes about his challenge and the persona Putin has crafted.

Guest

Benjamin Wittes, senior fellow in Governance Studies at The Brookings Institution. He tweets @benjaminwittes.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.