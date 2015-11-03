Top Stories: Iraqi Politican Chalabi Dies; Latest On Russian Plane Crash

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Final Bodies Are Flown To Russia, Clues Emerge About Metrojet Plane Crash.

-- Iraqi Politician Ahmed Chalabi Dead Of A Heart Attack, State TV Reports.

And here are more early headlines:

Local Elections Being Held Across The U.S. ( BBC)

Germany's Soccer Federation Offices Searched By Tax Officials. ( Deutsche Welle)

U.N. Says Progress Slow On Ending Statelessness. ( VOA)

Arrests In Deadly Bucharest Nightclub Fire. ( Time)

South African Prosecutors Want More Serious Murder Charge For Pistorius. ( Reuters)

Suit Filed In Chipotle E.Coli Outbreak. ( Seattle Times)

Kansas City Party For World Series Winning Royals. ( Kansas City Star)

