© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Session: Drawing Inspiration From Motown To The Spice Girls

Published November 4, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' song "I Need Never Get Old" is one of Travis Holcombe's picks in this week's DJ Session. (nathanielrateliff.com)
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' song "I Need Never Get Old" is one of Travis Holcombe's picks in this week's DJ Session. (nathanielrateliff.com)

On this week’s installment of the Here & Now DJ sessions, Travis Holcombe of KCRW shares music inspired by pop music’s past.

The group Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, signed to Motown Record’s famous rival, Stax Records. And the Danish singer-songwriter Mø says she fell in love with pop listening to the Spice Girls.

Music from the segment


[Youtube]


[Youtube]

  • , “Kamikaze”


[Youtube]

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.