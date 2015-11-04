DJ Session: Drawing Inspiration From Motown To The Spice Girls
On this week’s installment of the Here & Now DJ sessions, Travis Holcombe of KCRW shares music inspired by pop music’s past.
The group Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, signed to Motown Record’s famous rival, Stax Records. And the Danish singer-songwriter Mø says she fell in love with pop listening to the Spice Girls.
Music from the segment
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, “I Need Never Get Old”
- Børns, “Electric Love”
- Mø, “Kamikaze”
- Tom Misch, “Beautiful Escape”
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Guest
- Travis Holcombe, DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, California. He tweets @TravisHolcombe.
