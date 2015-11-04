Top Stories: Voters In Ohio, Houston Reject Ballot Questions
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Houston, Voters Reject A Closely Watched Equal Rights Ordinance.
-- Ohio Voters Reject Legalized Marijuana.
And here are more early headlines:
Greece Relocates Handful Of Migrants To Luxembourg. ( Reuters)
Bali Airport Closed After Nearby Volcanic Eruption Spews Ash. ( Jakarta Post)
Powerful Earthquake In East Timor And Indonesia. ( AP)
Maldives In State Of Emergency, With Sweeping Government Powers. ( Guardian)
At Least 37 Sickened In E.Coli Outbreak Linked To Chipotle. ( Seattle Times)
Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff In South Sudan, Many Killed. ( Reuters)
Supreme Court Stays Missouri Inmate's Execution. ( St. Louis Public Radio)
NASCAR Suspends Driver Matt Kenseth For Intentional Wreck. ( USA Today)
Lost Disney Short Film From The 20's Is Discovered. ( Vanity Fair)
