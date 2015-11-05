Colorado County Approves New Tax On Marijuana Growers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ohio voters did not legalize marijuana Tuesday, but in Colorado, where it's already legal, some voters put it to new use. Pueblo County approved a new tax on marijuana growers. The money will go for scholarships. Any local high school senior will be able to attend either of the county's public colleges. Presumably, these scholarships can be generous, since Pueblo County is home to the world's largest outdoor marijuana farm. You are listening to MORNING EDITION.