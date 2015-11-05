© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sample A Traditional Navajo Experience At A Unique B&B

Published November 5, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
Guests can stay in a hogan or one of two large tents. This is the inside of one tent. Baya and Paul Meehan call it "glamping." (Laurel Morales)
Guests can stay in a hogan or one of two large tents. This is the inside of one tent. Baya and Paul Meehan call it "glamping." (Laurel Morales)

Experience what it’s like to live on the Navajo Nation, even if you’re not a native. That’s what one Navajo entrepreneur is advertising. She offers a bed and breakfast, Navajo style. It’s peaceful and rustic. And it’s missing some creature comforts that many would expect from a typical B&B. But as Laurel Morales reports for Fronteras Desk, at Here & Now contributor station KJZZ, it’s booked solid for months.

Reporter

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.