Top Stories: Russian Plane Crash Latest; Pentagon Patriotism Displays

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Pentaton Paid Sports Teams Millions For 'Paid Patriotism' Events.



-- British Prime Minister Says Russian Plane 'More Likely Than Not' Downed By Bomb.



And here are more early headlines:

Myanmar Opposition Leader Says She'll Run The Government If Her Party Wins. ( Reuters)

Details Of The Trans-Pacific Partnership Are Released. ( Bloomberg)

GOP Panel Backs Rep. Kevin Brady As Ways And Means Chair. ( Wall Street Journal)

Defense Secretary Visits U.S. Ship In South China Sea. ( VOA)

Sanders Introduces Bill To Stop Fossil Fuel Extraction. ( UPI)

Newly Merged Kraft Heinz Co. To Close 7 Plants, Lay Off 2,600. ( AP)

At Least 18 Dead In Pakistan Factory Collapse. ( RFE/RL)

White House Tribal Nations Conference In Washington Today. ( Farmington Daily Times)

Wisconsin Nuns Have Prayed Continuously Since 1878. ( AP)

2015 Nominees Announced For National Toy Hall Of Fame. ( Toy Hall Of Fame)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.