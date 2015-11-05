Top Stories: Russian Plane Crash Latest; Pentagon Patriotism Displays
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Pentaton Paid Sports Teams Millions For 'Paid Patriotism' Events.
-- British Prime Minister Says Russian Plane 'More Likely Than Not' Downed By Bomb.
And here are more early headlines:
Myanmar Opposition Leader Says She'll Run The Government If Her Party Wins. ( Reuters)
Details Of The Trans-Pacific Partnership Are Released. ( Bloomberg)
GOP Panel Backs Rep. Kevin Brady As Ways And Means Chair. ( Wall Street Journal)
Defense Secretary Visits U.S. Ship In South China Sea. ( VOA)
Sanders Introduces Bill To Stop Fossil Fuel Extraction. ( UPI)
Newly Merged Kraft Heinz Co. To Close 7 Plants, Lay Off 2,600. ( AP)
At Least 18 Dead In Pakistan Factory Collapse. ( RFE/RL)
White House Tribal Nations Conference In Washington Today. ( Farmington Daily Times)
Wisconsin Nuns Have Prayed Continuously Since 1878. ( AP)
2015 Nominees Announced For National Toy Hall Of Fame. ( Toy Hall Of Fame)
