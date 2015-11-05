Trump's Ratings Are 'Huge', But Why Does That Matter?

Donald Trump has blurred the line between entertainment and politics for much of this year’s presidential primary season. He holds up his TV ratings the same way he touts his Republican poll standings, which are either first or second nationally, depending on the poll.

NBC is using Trump’s magnetic draw to its advantage on Saturday; giving him hosting reigns for Saturday Night Live. No other serious contender in a primary has ever hosted before, so this raises ethical questions.

NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik talks with Here & Now hosts Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young about the convergence of politics and good TV that brought us to this moment.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

