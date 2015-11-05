With Release Of Full Text, New Details In Trade Deal Emerge

New details on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal are emerging as the Obama administration released a full draft of the agreement Thursday.

Vietnam will extend labor concessions to its workers as part of the deal. The plan would give laborers in the communist country the ability to strike and unionize.

The U.S. Congress now has a window to review the pact. NPR’s Marilyn Geewax discusses the details of the deal with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

