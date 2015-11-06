Myanmar To Vote In First Contested Election In 25 Years

A historic election is set to take place this weekend in one of the world’s most closed countries. Myanmar, also known as Burma, has been under military rule for more than half a century. But on Sunday, it will hold its first contested national election in 25 years.

Myanmar has been slowly moving towards this moment since 2010, when the longtime military dictatorship began loosening its control over the country.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with Christian Caryl, a contributing editor at Foreign Policy, about the run-up to the election, and one of its frontrunners, opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Guest

Christian Caryl, senior fellow at the Legatum Institute and a Contributing Editor at Foreign Policy magazine. He tweets @ccaryl.

