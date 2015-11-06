Top Stories: Unemployment Rate Drops; Russian Crash Questions

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Economy Added 271,000 Jobs In October, Beating Expectations.

-- First British Tourists Leave Egypt, As Questions About Airline Crash Linger.

And here are more early headlines:

House Passes Transportation Bill, Including Ex-Im Bank. ( Reuters)

Next GOP Presidential Debate Cuts 2 Candidates, Lowers 2 More. ( Washington Post)

Huckabee, Christie Moved To Undercard In Next GOP Presidential Debate. ( Politico)

Death Toll More Than 20 In Pakistan Factory Collapse. ( BBC)

Man Who Landed Gyrocopter At U.S. Capitol To Plead Guilty To Felony. ( AP)

Picasso Painting - With Another On Reverse Side - Auctioned For $67.5 Million. ( Wall Street Journal)

