Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Aziz Ansari and Writer Alan Yang; Actress Illeana Douglas

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Ansari And Yang Explore The First-Generation Experience In 'Master Of None': Parks and Recreation colleagues Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang bonded over their experiences as Asian-Americans living very different lives from their parents. Their new series is streaming on Netflix.

Actress Illeana Douglas Recounts A Life 'Lived In And Out Of The Movies': The actress, who appeared in Six Feet Under and Cape Fear, discusses growing up on a commune, working with (and dating) Scorsese and her various acting gigs. Douglas' memoir is I Blame Dennis Hopper.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

