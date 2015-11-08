© 2020 WFAE
With Sombreros And Sidesaddles, Virginia Women Renew A Mexican Tradition

By Vanessa Rancaño
Published November 8, 2015 at 5:28 PM EST
Before their performance, three members of the Amazonas del Dorado watch the men's roping and riding competitions.
They sit high on their imported sidesaddles, their ruffled skirts tucked neatly beneath them at a ranch in northern Virginia. Las Amazonas del Dorado — this riding group slated to perform — are preparing for their next ride.

These six women are engaging in the sport of escaramuza, a group riding event performed only by women at Mexican rodeos.

"When you're on the horse and performing, it gives me chills every time," said 17-year-old Adriana Jimenez. "Inside, you feel this great happiness, and it fills me up with pride inside to be from a place so full of culture and life and color."

While the star of the show is the cowboy, these cowgirls provide some of the sport's most dazzling entertainment.

The Amazonas perform in the rodeo ring their family built in Catlett, Va.
Vanessa Rancaño / NPR
