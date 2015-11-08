With Sombreros And Sidesaddles, Virginia Women Renew A Mexican Tradition

They sit high on their imported sidesaddles, their ruffled skirts tucked neatly beneath them at a ranch in northern Virginia. Las Amazonas del Dorado — this riding group slated to perform — are preparing for their next ride.

These six women are engaging in the sport of escaramuza, a group riding event performed only by women at Mexican rodeos.

"When you're on the horse and performing, it gives me chills every time," said 17-year-old Adriana Jimenez. "Inside, you feel this great happiness, and it fills me up with pride inside to be from a place so full of culture and life and color."

While the star of the show is the cowboy, these cowgirls provide some of the sport's most dazzling entertainment.

