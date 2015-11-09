© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Nashville, Songwriting Therapy For Veterans Who Were Sexually Assauted

Published November 9, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST

Thousands of women in the military report being sexually assaulted each year. In fact, the number is rising.

When those women return to civilian life, they might seek counseling at a local Veterans Affairs clinic. In Nashville, there’s now a kind of supplemental therapy that’s distinctly Music City. It’s a program that pairs survivors of sexual assault with songwriters, who help put their stories to music.

Emily Siner of  Here & Now contributor WPLN in Nashville explains more about what goes on inside this particular Veterans Affairs center.

Reporter

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sarah Kelley, in green, performs with songwriter Bob Regan at a Nashville VA clinic. (Emily Siner/WPLN)
/
Sarah Kelley, in green, performs with songwriter Bob Regan at a Nashville VA clinic. (Emily Siner/WPLN)