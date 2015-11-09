Top Stories: Missouri Protests; Opposition Leads In Myanmar Election

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Missouri Faculty Plan Walkout In Support Of Student Activists.

-- Votes Still Being Counted, But Aung San Suu Kyi Expects Big Win In Myanmar.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Receive Israeli Leader Netanyahu At White House Today. ( CBS)

Two Trains Derail In Wisconsin Over The Weekend. ( Reuters)

Australia Reports Distubance At Refugee Center On Christmas Island. ( BBC)

World Bank Estimates Climate Change May Put 100 Million In Poverty. ( Guardian)

Day 3 Of Union Strike Against Airline, Lufthansa. ( Deutsche Welle)

Death Toll From Pakistan Factory Collapse Reaches 53. ( AP)

Chinese Smog Levels Reach Extreme Levels. ( AFP)

Venezuela Claims U.S. Violates Its Airspace. ( AP)

Hawaii Investigates 23 Cases Of Dengue Fever. ( Hawaii Health Dept.)

Gunnar Hansen, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Villain, Dies. ( Entertainment Weekly)

