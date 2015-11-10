© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brazilian Toddler Takes On Snake; Hair Dresser Takes On Alligator

Published November 10, 2015 at 7:26 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A toddler in Brazil mistook a little black snake that slithered into his crib for a toy and did what little kids do - bit down. Lucky for him, that chomp killed what doctors believe was a poisonous pit viper, leaving the boy unharmed. And a Texas dental hygienist and licensed alligator wrangler subdued an 800 pound gator heading for a hair salon. It ended up with a cute pink and black animal-print makeshift muzzle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition