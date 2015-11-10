Brazilian Toddler Takes On Snake; Hair Dresser Takes On Alligator

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A toddler in Brazil mistook a little black snake that slithered into his crib for a toy and did what little kids do - bit down. Lucky for him, that chomp killed what doctors believe was a poisonous pit viper, leaving the boy unharmed. And a Texas dental hygienist and licensed alligator wrangler subdued an 800 pound gator heading for a hair salon. It ended up with a cute pink and black animal-print makeshift muzzle. It's MORNING EDITION.