British Prime Minister Pushes EU Reform

With a referendum expected in 2017, Prime Minister David Cameron says his country faces a “huge decision” on its European Union membership. Today he outlined a reform plan he hopes will make that membership more appealing to the U.K.

Among the reforms Cameron wants is one allowing Britain to restrict benefits for migrants from other member states. BBC political correspondent Rob Watson speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the reforms and what these could mean for Britain and the EU.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

Rob Watson, political correspondent for BBC. He tweets @robwatsonbbc.

