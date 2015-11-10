Wrong Ball Park Adorns Cover Of Washington Nationals' Calendar

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

For Washington baseball fans, 2015 ended badly for the Nationals in a dramatic brawling late-season collapse. But the new year brings a new manager and a new calendar with beautiful national spark on the cover. Except it isn't. It's Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. For those of you who are scoring this at home, I think you could mark it down as an error.