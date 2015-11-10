© 2020 WFAE
Wrong Ball Park Adorns Cover Of Washington Nationals' Calendar

Published November 10, 2015 at 7:33 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. For Washington baseball fans, 2015 ended badly for the Nationals in a dramatic brawling late-season collapse. But the new year brings a new manager and a new calendar with beautiful national spark on the cover. Except it isn't. It's Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. For those of you who are scoring this at home, I think you could mark it down as an error. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

