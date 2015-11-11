After Last Christmas, Reading, Pa., Goes All Out For A Tree

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Last year's most famous Christmas tree wasn't in Rockefeller Center, but in Reading, Pa., when that city put up a pathetic Christmas tree - sparse and droopy. Some said take it down, and the city almost did before embracing the little tree and decorating it with just one tiny, red ball, like "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Aw. But this year, that Reading Eagle reports the official tree is a big, fat 25-foot Douglas fir. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.