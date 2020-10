Top Stories: Missouri Arrest; Beer Merger Advances

Good morning, here our our early stories:

-- Anheuser-Busch InBev And SABMiller Agree On Merger Terms.

-- Police Arrest Person Suspected Of Threatening Black Students At Missouri.

And here are more early headlines:

Blizzard Conditions, Storms In Rockies, Plains Today. ()

Thousands March In Kabul For Victims Beheaded By Militants. ( AFP)

Defense Bill Passes Senate, Forbids Guantanamo Closure. ( New York Times)

106 Indictments From Deadly Waco, Texas Biker Brawl. ( Reuters)

Election Results Trickle Back In Myanmar, Opposition Holds Lead. ( CNN)

White Supremacist Sentenced To Death For Hate Killings. ( Kansas City Star)

E.U., African Nations Holding Summit On Slowing Migrant Flow. ( Financial Times)

Slovenia Erecting Border Fence To Deter Migrants. ( PBS Newshour)

Russia Proposes New Syrian Constitution, Presidential Elections. ( AP)

Alibaba's "Singles Day" Sales Event Busts Record. ( CNBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.