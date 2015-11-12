© 2020 WFAE
Email Proclaims Work Week To Be Free Of Email

Published November 12, 2015 at 7:34 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. Around here, our workers complain about hours, about pay. But when an Italian textile company asked its staff what their biggest burden was, they came back - too many emails. So the company announced this week would be email-free, hoping to help employees rediscover the pleasure of actual face-to-face interaction. Of course, the announcement was made by email. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition