Tim Nugent, 'Father Of Accessibility,' Dies At 92

Tim Nugent, known as “the father of accessibility” at the University of Illinois in Urbana, died Wednesday. Nugent is credited with fighting for people with disability laws and advocating for accessibility laws.

His advocacy dates back to the late 1940s, helping veterans returning from World War II. He started the University of Illinois’ Department of Rehabilitation Education Services and created the wheelchair athletics program. He also advocated for curb cuts and wheelchair-accessible buses on campus. Many of his ideas have been adopted nationally.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at his life and national impact.

