Top Stories: Kurdish Offensive Against ISIS; Student Protest In Ithaca

By Korva Coleman
Published November 12, 2015 at 10:38 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kurdish Forces In Iraq Begin Offensive Against Islamic State In Sinjar.

-- After Student Protests, Ithaca Faculty Will Hold Confidence Vote On President.

And here are more early headlines:

President Obama To Award Medal Of Honor To Army Captain. ( AP)

Heavy Snow Falls In Rockies As Storm Moves East. ( Lincoln Courier)

E.U., African Officials Discuss Migrants As New Deaths Reported. ( BBC)

Sweden To Impose Border Checks For Migrants. ( Telegraph)

Myanmar Junta Congratulates Opposition In Election. ( New York Times)

FIFA Announces 5 Candidates For Presidential Election. ( ABC Online)

Rare Blue Diamond Fetches $48.8 Million At Sotheby's Auction. ( Forbes)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
