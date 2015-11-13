© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Astronaut Kjell Lindgren Plays Bagpipes In Space

Published November 13, 2015 at 7:21 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Here is a message from the silent reaches of space.

(SOUNDBITE OF BAGPIPE MUSIC)

WERTHEIMER: That's "Amazing Grace" played on the bagpipes by U.S. astronaut Kjell Lindgren on board the International Space Station. It's a first, an out-of-this-world memorial to colleague Victor Hurst, a scientist and astronaut trainer who passed away last month. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition