Classic Comics Return To Your Doorstep

Published November 13, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
Classic comics like "Blondie" and "Beetle Bailey" are returning to newspapers this weekend. (Matt/Flickr)
It used to be that people bought the Sunday newspaper to read the comics – at least that was one of the reasons. This Sunday, hundreds of papers around the country will include a special 16-page insert of classic comic strips.

The occasion marks the 100th anniversary of King Features, which syndicates older strips such as “Blondie,” and “Beetle Bailey” and newer ones such as “Mutts.”

Comics scholar A. David Lewis joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to talk about the commemoration of classic comics this weekend.

