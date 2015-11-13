Top Stories: Opposition Wins In Myanmar; Kurds Take Sinjar From ISIS

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Aung San Suu Kyi's Party Wins Majority In Myanmar's Historic Election.

-- Kurds Declare Victory In Taking Sinjar From ISIS.

-- Refugee Children Detained On Tiny Island Of Nauru Reach Out Via Facebook.

And here are more early headlines:

Producer Prices Decline In October. ( CNBC)

Historically Black University, Howard, Receives Death Threats. ( Time)

U.N. Security Council Calls For Dialogue In Burundi. ( U.N. News Centre)

Del Paso Wins Cervantes Prize, Spanish Literature's Highest Prize. ( AP)

Government Funds Monarch Butterfly Habitat Project. ( Minnesota Public Radio)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.