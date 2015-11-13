Top Stories: Opposition Wins In Myanmar; Kurds Take Sinjar From ISIS
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Aung San Suu Kyi's Party Wins Majority In Myanmar's Historic Election.
-- Kurds Declare Victory In Taking Sinjar From ISIS.
-- Refugee Children Detained On Tiny Island Of Nauru Reach Out Via Facebook.
And here are more early headlines:
Producer Prices Decline In October. ( CNBC)
Historically Black University, Howard, Receives Death Threats. ( Time)
U.N. Security Council Calls For Dialogue In Burundi. ( U.N. News Centre)
Del Paso Wins Cervantes Prize, Spanish Literature's Highest Prize. ( AP)
Government Funds Monarch Butterfly Habitat Project. ( Minnesota Public Radio)
