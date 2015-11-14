French High-Speed Train Derails Close To German Border

Vue aérienne du déraillement d'une rame TGV à Eckwersheim, à l'approche de Strasbourg. Sans doute des blesssés. pic.twitter.com/JUHzQEZZPB — France 3 Alsace (@F3Alsace) November 14, 2015

A French TGV train has derailed and some of its cars have landed in a canal during a test run close to the German border. At least five people died in the crash, according to multiple French media reports that cited the government in Bas-Rhin prefecture.

There's no sign of a criminal cause or that the incident might be somehow related to the Paris attacks that struck Friday, officials say.

From looking at photos of the crash site, it seems that the force of the derailment was enough to completely separate some of the train's wheels and axles from their carriages.

News is still coming in about the crash; we'll update this post as details emerge.

Update at 11:15 a.m. ET: Deaths Reported

Emergency crews have evacuated people who were wounded, according to local news site Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, which says more than 40 passengers had been on the train.

After initial reports stated that five people had died, TV station France 3 Alsace says that in the final tally, seven people were killed in the incident.

Our original post continues:

The derailment injured train company agents, the Alsace news outlet reports, saying that part of the train caught fire after it crashed at a bridge near Strasbourg. The city's mayor, Alain Fontanel, says via Twitter that there were "very numerous injuries and possible deaths."

News outlet Le Parisien says that France's rail authority has confirmed the accident but isn't offering more details.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.