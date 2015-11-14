© 2020 WFAE
The Democratic Debate Clock: Which Issues Got The Most Time

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 14, 2015 at 11:30 PM EST
The Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in Des Moines, Iowa for their second debate.
The issues that got the most attention at the CBS debate Saturday night. Times shown in minutes and seconds.
/ Barbara Sprunt/NPR
The issues that got the most attention at the CBS debate Saturday night. Times shown in minutes and seconds.

The three Democratic candidates for president met in Des Moines on Saturday night for their second debate. The CBS debate was originally going to focus on the economy but shifted gears after the attacks in Paris on Friday.

Christopher Isham, CBS News vice president and Washington bureau chief said, "Last night's attacks are a tragic example of the kinds of challenges American presidents face in today's world, and we intend to ask the candidates how they would confront the evolving threat of terrorism."

NPR tracked which issues got the most time during the debate. If the candidates veered off the question posed to them, we kept track of that too:

Banks/Wall Street: 11:18

Foreign Policy: 9:16

ISIS: 6:08

Obamacare/healthcare next steps: 5:27

Guns: 4:06

Who pays for candidates' plans: 3:49

What experience would you draw on in a crisis? 3:41

Higher Education: 3:23

Minimum Wage: 3:12

Black Lives Matter/race relations: 2:45

Immigration: 2:24

Bringing people together/leadership: 2:18

Refugees: 1:51

The term 'radical Islam': 1:50

University of Missouri/Protests: 1.50

Clinton's emails: 0:56

Empathizing with enemies (Clinton): 0:43

Republicans: 0:30

Veterans: 0:19

Climate Change: 0:18

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Consideredand Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
