Financial Markets Hold Steady After Paris Attacks

Published November 16, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
Traders observe a minute of silence on November 16, 2015, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, to pay tribute to victims of the attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State on November 13. (Arne Dedert/AFP/Getty Images)
European financial markets today opened for the first time since Friday’s attacks in Paris, and there was little reaction. Paris’s CAC 40 is holding steady, as are Germany’s DAX and London’s FTSE.

Does that mean the attacks won’t have much of an economic impact? CBS’s Jill Schlesinger speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about this and some other business stories.

